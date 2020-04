As of this evening, there are now 71 cases of COVID-19 in Ellis County. From these cases, 59 are confirmed positives, four are probables, two are deaths, and six are recoveries.

There is one additional confirmed positive in Ennis, two in Midlothian, two in Red Oak, and three in Waxahachie.

As a reminder, the Ellis County “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on April 30.