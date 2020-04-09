In Ellis County, there are now 63 Cases of COVID-19.This includes 51 confirmed, four probable, six recoveries, and two deaths.

There have been 18 additional cases of COVID- 19 confirmed by the Ellis County Local Health Authority. These cases include three probable’s and 15 confirmed positive cases, increasing the countywide total to 63 cases of COVID-19.

Out of the 18 cases, there are three additional cases in Ennis, three in Midlothian, one in Ovilla, one in Red Oak, and 10 in Waxahachie.

Additionally, these cases include two additional female residents of Legend Oaks Healthcare and Rehabilitation located in the City of Waxahachie, ages 89 and 92.

In a press release, Ellis County Judge Todd Little said, “It is important that Ellis County residents recognize that COVID-19 is present in our community and that we all take the necessary precautionary measures to protect ourselves. We must limit our outings to only what is necessary. Ellis County Emergency Management asks that residents’ social distance, wash your hands frequently, and avoid touching your face if at possible.”

As a reminder, Ellis County is currently under a “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order that will expire on 11:59 p.m. on April 30, 2020.