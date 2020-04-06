As a rookie firefighter in 1999, Jason Mays first had thoughts about being the chief of a fire department when he saw his name, one of the numerous names below the chief’s name and signature, on the eligibility register list.

“You see the city manager’s name, the HR director’s name and you see the fire chief’s name and you see their signature, indicating it’s a valid eligibility register,” Mays said. “… I saw the chief’s name up there. Underneath it, I saw my name, way down there on the list. I remember having that thought, ‘I wonder what it would take or if one day I could be eligible to be the fire chief.’ ”

Twenty-one years later, Mays has now fulfilled that dream.

Mays was announced as the 10th fire chief in the history of the Amarillo Fire Department on April 1, succeeding Fire Chief Jeff Greenlee after he announced his retirement in January.

Through the years, Mays said he has served in many roles and capacities within the department, giving him different perspectives about how a department operates.

Mays’ perspective shifted in a major way, moving from a fire station position to an administrative position, as a training captain for the department. Through this shift, an employee gets more of a view of the big picture, having more insight on what it takes to run a department.

“It’s that perspective you gain at each time you spend years, and you rotate, and you move,” he said. “Change is the only consistent in the fire service and in this world. Through that, everywhere you go, the light gets a little brighter. You are able to see a little bit more.”

City Manager Jared Miller said that varied experience in the department is part of why Mays stood out to the city through the interview process, as well as his leadership style and the way he interacts with people in interview.

“He has managed in almost all of the different areas of the department and is very well versed in everything we do. He is well-versed in the culture here at the fire department,” Miller said. “We have a very professional, a very highly motivated, well-equipped group. In fact, we are a very desirable fire department to be a part of because of our minimum staffing, the quality of our equipment, the quality of our training and the quality of our personnel. Chief Mays has been a part of creating that.”

Through his time in the fire department, Mays watched Greenlee go through the process of becoming fire chief. Once Greenlee got the position, Mays said he went to pick his brain, becoming an unofficial mentee of Greenlee’s.

As chief, Mays said he wants to continue the mission and the trajectory Greenlee set in motion, allowing people in the different department to continue to do what they are good at.

Mays’ two initial goals as fire chief are raising the standard of the area’s emergency medical services (EMS) care, especially through this COVID-19 pandemic.

“We still want to raise the bar on how we provide EMS care in the city as a first responding agency,” he said.

Mays would also like to enhance the department’s availability to the public, continuing to be seen throughout the community and reminding citizens the fire department is here to serve them.

Miller said there are no burning issues which the department has to address immediately, giving Mays the opportunity to settle into the role. Miller hopes to see incremental change occur in the realm of training, making sure employees are better equipped in the future.

But Miller believes the department is in an excellent place.

“We have a great team. Every single person in there is forward leaning and focused on taking care of their teammates and their community,” Miller said. “I think the same is true of Chief Mays. He is a caring person. He cares for his team passionately. At the same time, he is very focused on making sure they are doing anything they can to keep the community safe. I have absolutely zero doubt about where his heart is with regard for taking care of our department and our community. Our community is in great hands with Chief Mays.”

Through Mays’ new role as chief, his message to the department goes back to its mission statement: “to protect our community by providing the highest quality of compassionate and professional services.”

“In unknown and uncertain times, when in doubt, be nice and find your way to support our mission statement,” Mays said. “Be compassionate, be professional, and I will do my best to lead by example, by a positive example from the front.”

Mays officially takes over the position Wednesday.