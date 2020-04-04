Officials with the Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) have announced the following lane closures as part of ongoing projects.

Amarillo

• On the evening of Monday, April 6, traffic will be switched from State Loop (SL) 335, or Hollywood Road, to the newly constructed frontage roads, from I-27 to Coulter Street in both directions.

• Watch for various lane closures on I-27 in both directions from Bell Street to Washington Street for patching and fog seal operations.

• Various lanes will be closed on US 87 southbound at 15th Avenue for bridge deck repair.

• Keep a safe distance from mowers along Amarillo Boulevard and US 87.

• Watch for slow-moving operations on Amarillo Boulevard and US 87 for herbicide application.

• Watch for various lane closures as maintenance crews perform patching repairs:

Monday, April 6 – the right lane of FM 1719 northbound at Fairway Lane.

Wednesday, April 8 – the right lane of SH 136 southbound at FM 1912.

Thursday, April 9 – the right lane of FM 1912 eastbound at SH 136.

• Watch for crews working in the right of way on SH 136 at Stinnett Road on Tuesday, April 7.

Vega

• Expect lane closures on the FM 3319 overpass on I-40, west of Vega and full closure of the bridge Thursday, April 9, for the replacement of bridge joints.