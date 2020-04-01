Wednesday forecast for Austin: March is finally over and the start of the new month will be, dare we say, delightful!

It’s no April Fools’ Day joke— skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day with a high temperature near 76 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures are right around what’s normal for April 1 for Austin, according to climate data. The high temperature is normally 77 degrees with a low of 55 degrees, according to the data.

Nighttime temperatures will decrease to a low around 59 degrees, forecasters said. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of rain after 4 a.m.

Rain chances will last through the rest of the week, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Thursday: Cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and a high near 73. Cloudy at night with fog and a 20% chance of rain and a low around 65.

Friday: Fog before 10 a.m. with an 80% chance of rain and a high near 81. Low around 61 at night with an 80% chance of rain.

Saturday: Cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and a high near 72. Cloudy at night with a 30% chance of rain and a low around 63.

Sunday: Cloudy with a 60% chance of rain and a high near 76. Cloudy at night with a 40% chance of rain and a low around 68.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and a high near 81. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20% chance of rain and a low around 70.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of rain and a high near 84.