Daily Light report

The Ellis County Local Health Authority confirmed six additional cases of COVID-19 in Ellis County on Wednesday. This increases the countywide total to 26 cases of COVID-19, according to a news release from County Judge Todd Little.

This total includes 25 active cases and one death, officials said.

As testing capabilities continue to develop officials said they expect an increase in the number of Ellis County residents who test positive for COVID-19.

Currently there are 12 cases in Ennis; one in Maypearl; six in Midlothian; one in Palmer; three in Red Oak; and three in Waxahachie.

Fourteen of the patients are male and 12 are female. The largest number of cases include 10 individuals in the 40- to 49-year-old age range.

The Ellis County “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order is in effect through 11:59 p.m. on Friday, April 3, 2020, unless extended, the release states.

For more COVID-19 information and a full outline of the “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order, visit https://co.ellis.tx.us/2019novelcoronavirus