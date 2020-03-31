By Patty Hullett For the Daily Light

“There are three things to remember when teaching: know your stuff; know whom you are stuffing; and then stuff them elegantly.” – Lola J. May

Exactly what does a successful public school teacher do after 30 years of giving her heart and soul to children?

That was the question posed to Mrs. Ruth Ann Brown, a lady who faithfully served Cedar Hill Independent School District from 1984 through 2015. During those years, Mrs. Brown enjoyed being an elementary school teacher, as well as serving in the Special Education field. Today, she continues to do some contract work for the Cedar Hill school system.

Brown says, “Sometimes you just get teaching in your blood, and it’s hard to get that good-feeling rush out of your system, especially after 30 years of doing what I’ve always loved to do.”

She and her husband, Corky Brown, have been married almost 46 years. Shortly after Ruth Ann’s retirement, the couple started attending a new place of worship in Midlothian. It didn’t take long for Creekside Church to welcome the Browns with open arms into the fellowship: both are hard, dedicated workers for the Lord and serve in several outreach ministries.

It also didn’t take Brown long to find her “happy place” at her new church. She was asked to take on the role of the 9:30 a.m. teacher for the Nursery and Young Toddler’s Class every Sunday. Some 18 months later, the arrangement seems almost like a marriage made in Heaven. Children’s Minister at Creekside, Mrs. Lisa Rowland says, “Ruth Ann Brown has so much passion for teaching our youngest children about God's love and His beautiful creation. The little children that join us each week look forward to her engaging, hands-on lesson and they eventually memorize the order. She knows that her class is at an impressionable age, and she recognizes that it's never too early to start instilling God's Word into our children's hearts. Both our parents and children adore her, and she ministers weekly to them all! This gifted teacher ensures that each child who enters her class leaves knowing that they are precious in His sight, and she continues to partner with the parents for years to come. We are so blessed to have Mrs. Brown as our Nursery Leader.”

Of Brown’s creative teaching methods, she admits, “Some are my own ideas, but I have definitely borrowed as well. I also try new things along the way, and see how the little ones respond and make changes as needed.”

When the children are checked into the church’s nursery area on Sunday mornings, Brown and one of her volunteer assistants welcome the children, let them experience that they are in a safe, loving environment, and let them have some free time to play with toys and discover other things around the room. Once check-in is complete, the children are placed in their built-in counter seats and the teaching begins.

“To me, the key to holding their attention is letting them see and feel things, while pairing it with a song or rhyme, and then changing things out quickly and as smoothly as possible,” Brown says. “I also intertwine scripture by making sure that every child has their own special little green New Testament Bible to hold in their own hands.”

Brown continues, “One very special memory in class comes to mind. We had been working on how to ‘love our Bibles’ by showing them how to hold it up to their cheek. Lo and behold, one Sunday the entire table did it at the very same moment. It was the most awesome thing ever!”

The kids love the interaction with visual aids – fuzzy clouds to feel, animals to hold and vegetation on the tables. They experience beautiful flowers and colorful butterflies. Bird houses come equipped with small birdies inside, to show the children how God protects them. The overall favorite seems to be the class fish bowl, complete with plastic fish, but with real water. Brown lets each child put their hand into the water to select their very own fish of the sea that God created.

After the lesson is complete, Brown models the art of sharing, and required clean up keeps children engaged, too.

Brown says, “My motivation to teach at church is attached to the preciousness of the little ones, and I try my best to let them experience God’s creation and the joy of it all. And it is always my hope that they leave the room each week feeling loved.”

Corky and Ruth Ann Brown reside in Cedar Hill, but they commute to church every week at Creekside Church in Midlothian. They have two adult children, and “are blessed with 10 that call us their ‘grandparents,’” Brown says.

“It is totally my blessing that the parents allow me to have this privilege of loving and teaching these precious children. I think it is something I can do, and I don’t mind changing their diapers either!” she says, laughing.