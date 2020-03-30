Waxahachie senior Abraham “A.B.” Shorter was the quiet defensive specialist, one who was content to feed the team’s three leading scorers and be the “glue guy” on a talented squad that went three rounds deep in the Class 6A boys’ basketball playoffs.

In what seems like a lifetime ago but was only on March 3, Shorter’s high school career ended with the Runnin’ Indians’ region quarterfinal loss to Richardson High. But Shorter is likely to continue playing hoops at the college level.

Shorter, a 6-foot-3 swing guard, announced that he has been given an opportunity to play basketball at Fort Scott (Kan.) Community College.

“After a great conversation with Coach (Michael) Cook I am very blessed and thankful to receive an offer from Fort Scott C.C. #AGTG”, Shorter tweeted late Sunday night.

Shorter was named honorable mention all-District 7-6A this season as the Runnin’ Indians went 30-8, finished as district runners-up and spent the entire season ranked in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 6A boys’ poll, peaking at No. 5 in mid-December.

Shorter normally deferred to his teammates when it came to scoring duties, but he scored 13 points in his home finale against South Grand Prairie at Mike Turner Gymnasium on Feb. 18.

Fort Scott is a member of the Kansas Jayhawk Conference, widely considered to be one of the top junior college basketball conferences in the country. The Greyhounds finished 18-12 this past season and 5-5 in conference play, finishing tied for third in their division.

Teammate and fellow senior BJ Francis has received a scholarship offer from Oklahoma Christian but remains uncommitted for now, at least publicly.

Next season, though, could bring some big recruiting news to WHS. Junior Jalen Lake has received offers from Buffalo, Oral Roberts, Texas-Arlington and Troy according to Rivals and other sources. Fellow junior CJ Noland has offers from the same four schools plus SMU, North Texas, UT-San Antonio, Colorado State, Illinois-Chicago, Sam Houston State and Austin Peay.