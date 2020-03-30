Scott Dorsett touched many lives with his award-winning photography in Waxahachie and Ellis County for nearly four decades. Following the 2016 automobile-pedestrian accident that left him gravely injured, the community gave back with an outpouring of support for him and his family.

Dorsett, a former Waxahachie Daily Light and Midlothian Mirror photojournalist and a local icon who showed tremendous courage in his effort at recovery, passed away on Sunday, friends said. He was 61.

On Aug. 24, 2016, Dorsett was out for a late-evening jog when he was struck by a Ford F-150 pickup while crossing Butcher Road near his home. Investigators at the time did not believe that speed or distracted driving were the cause of the accident, according to the Daily Light.

Dorsett suffered numerous broken bones, internal injuries and a traumatic brain injury, and underwent multiple surgeries. He spent three months in intensive care at Parkland Hospital in Dallas and many more months of therapy in a rehabilitation center in Irving working to fight back.

Six months after the accident, Dorsett returned to the sideline to shoot a Waxahachie Runnin’ Indians bi-district boys’ basketball game.

“We’ve seen Scott’s courage up close and personal for three and a half years now and know how hard he fought daily to recover,” said Scott Brooks, former publisher of the Daily Light and Mirror and a longtime friend of Dorsett.

Dorsett leaves behind a wife, Johnna, and two children, Kennedy and Logan. Funeral arrangements were still pending as of Monday.

“We have also been blessed to witness the unconditional love Johnna, Scott’s wife, rock and support, has provided Scott every step of the way,” Brooks added. “Johnna’s strength, bravery and commitment are attributes that gave Scott the same during this long battle. To observe their journey has been a remarkable experience.”

Dorsett began his photojournalism career with the Daily Light in the late 1970s, attending sports events and capturing on film everything from swearing-in ceremonies to the aftermath of tornadoes. He also photographed weddings and captured numerous frozen glimpses of life in Ellis County in his spare time.

Dorsett won numerous awards in his career with the Daily Light, including from the Texas Associated Press Managing Editors and Northeast Texas Press Association in both 2015 and 2016.

His Facebook page, Scott Dorsett Photography, is filled with images of both the spectacular, and the mundane done in a spectacular way. Common objects such as manholes and peeling paint are shown in amazing perspectives. Accompanying those are stunning still lifes of sunsets, flowers and lightning storms.

Dorsett, a 1976 graduate of Waxahachie High School, was honored in September 2018 by the Waxahachie Athletic Hall of Fame for his photography with an exhibit of his works. His photographs were sold at that year’s induction ceremony to help defray Dorsett’s mounting medical bills as a result of the accident. In December 2016, Dorsett was inducted into the inaugural class of the WHS Fine Arts Hall of Fame.

Other local organizations who stepped up to assist Dorsett’s family are the North American Wrestling Allegiance, which held a benefit wrestling show for them in October 2017; the Waxahachie Runnin’ Indians, who raised funds by holding a 3-on-3 tournament; and the I Play for Slade Foundation, which raised over $42,000 in a June 2017 youth baseball tournament. At that tournament, which was 10 months removed from the accident, Dorsett memorably was able to walk from the parking lot to the memorial area unassisted.