Ellis County officials provided an update Monday on the coronavirus cases in the area, as well as the first reported fatality due to COVID-19.

"It is with a heavy heart that the Office of the Ellis County Judge reports the first coronavirus (COVID-19) related death of a 90-year-old Midlothian resident. The Midlothian resident tested positive for COVID-19 on March, 21, 2020, and was immediately transferred to Methodist Mansfield Medical Center. To protect the family’s privacy, no further information will be released. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family in these difficult times, and we should all honor this loss of life by doing our part to stop the spread of COVID-19," a news release reads from Todd Little, Ellis County Judge & Emergency Management Director.

Additionally, the Local Health Authority has confirmed one additional case of COVID-19 in Ellis County: a 47-year-old man located in Midlothian.

"If our residents adhere to the Ellis County ’Stay Home, Stay Safe’ order and the guidelines provided by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the State of Texas, then we can stop the spread of COVID-19," the release says.

For more information, visit https://co.ellis.tx.us/2019novelcoronavirus