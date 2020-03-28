The Food Establishment Inspection Report is a weekly report that appears Sundays. Information is taken from reports provided by the Environmental Health Department, and individual reports can be viewed at its website, http://amarillo.gov/departments/community-services/environmental-health/food-inspections. A numerical grading system is now being used, with a score of 100 points being equivalent to zero demerits.

100 points – No major violation at the time of inspection

85 points – Considered an average score

70 points or below – Requires re-inspection within 24 hours

COS – Corrected on site during inspection

These points correspond to the following letter grades:

A – 90 to 100

B – 80 to 89

C – 70 to 79

F – 69 and below

The following establishments had a score of A/100 during a routine inspection:

Good Life Senior Living and Memory Care, 928 Westwood Drive.

Good Life Senior Living and Memory Care, 928 Westwood Drive, Bldg. 2

Green Chili Willy’s Grill, 13651 I-27.

Tacos Guadalajara, 2003 Living Water Drive.

Snack Pak 4 Kids, 2406 S.W. 3rd Ave.

These establishments received the following scores for being out of compliance as stated:

(A/96) The Clairmont, 4707 Bell St. Dish machine at improper temperature. COS. Food manager certificate needs to be registered (repeat violation). Correct by 06/16.

(B/88) Continental, 1300 S. Jackson St. Food requiring refrigeration not refrigerated; chemicals stored on floor; thermometers must be in warmest part of cooling unit; oven mitt dirty (wash or replace daily). COS. Racks in walk-in cooler are peeling coating and have rust; dust build-up on tops of equipment; need to clean air vent in dish wash room, top of dish washer and floor fan. Correct by 03/28.

(A/99) Five Points Nursing & Rehabilitation, 1625 Point West Pkwy. Certified food manager registration must be renewed annually. Correct by 05/18.

(A/97) Mary & Rogers Day Care, 4220 Wolflin Ave. Refrigeration, cooking and hot holding equipment must be commercial grade. Correct by 03/28. Certified food manager registration must be renewed annually. Correct by 06/16.

(A/98) New Beginnings, 3606 Atkinsen St. A continuous one-piece three-compartment sink needs to be installed or a variance applied for. Correct by 03/28.

(A/94) Park Place Towers, 1300 S. Harrison St. Chemicals stored on floor; thermometers must be at warmest part of cooling units; fans, ceiling, gaskets and splatter zones must be kept clean. COS.