Jim Wells County Judge Juan Rodriguez and Alice Mayor Jolene Vanover addressed residents on the Stay-at-Home order during a joint press conference on Friday, March 27.

Local businesses were encouraged to use strong discretion on the number of employees needed as essential and implement precautionary barriers for social distancing when dealing with multiple customers at one time and money transactions.

"The order is to stay home, work from home, do not travel, focus only on essentials and stay home," said Vanover. "We are working in unity with law enforcement, emergency management and CHRISTUS Health on a daily basis, currently Jim Wells County has zero confirmed cases and we hope to keep it that way."

"This is a critical time and it will pass, we are blessed to be in a more spread out rural area and we are asking everyone to stay at home, use common sense and social distancing," said Rodriguez.

The order becomes effective starting at 11:59 p.m. Friday night until April 27, 2020.

Anyone with questions can call 361-668-7250.