There are now 10 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Ellis County, officials confirmed Thursday.

Four cases are in Ennis, three in Midlothian, and one in Maypearl, Waxahachie and Palmer, according to the Local Health Authority and the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Seven men and three women represent these latest results. Three are between the ages 30 – 39, two are between 40 – 49, one is 50 – 59, two are between 70 – 79 and another two are at least 80 and over.

These results come on the heels of a countywide Stay Home, Stay Safe order approved by the Ellis County Commissioner’s Court, Tuesday.

Under the terms of the order, Ellis County residents must stay home, venturing out only for essential activities such as trips to the doctor or pharmacy, grocery shopping or picking up food at a restaurant, and exercising or taking pets for walks. When performing these essential activities, social distancing or maintaining six feet apart from others must be practiced.

Only essential businesses are allowed to stay open, including grocery stores, take-out/drive-thru restaurants, healthcare and childcare facilities, and gas stations.

Violation of the Stay Home, Stay Safe order, which is in effect until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, April 03, is subject to a fine of up to $1000 or 180 days in jail.

“This was a hard decision to make. I understand this is a time of uncertainty, but it is imperative to take the necessary actions as recommended by our local health authority to support our first responders and medical personnel who are working to preserve the health of the public,” Ellis County Judge Todd Little said. “We must do everything within our means to protect life and prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Ellis County, and we must do it now.”

Waxahachie also has a disaster declaration in place to help flatten the curve of the novel virus. The city’s shelter-in-place order follows the same guidelines as the county’s Stay Home order and takes effect on March 26 at 11:59 p.m. Unlike the county’s order which expires on April 3, the city’s order lasts until 11:59 p.m. on April 16.

“It is essential that this virus be slowed to protect the safety and well-being of our community and its citizens,” Waxahachie Mayor David Hill said. “The most efficient way to do so is to significantly limit person to person contact, which this order greatly limits. We are coming alongside Ellis County and other neighboring cities and agencies to strengthen restrictions to proactively combat this growing pandemic together.”

The U.S. has surpassed China’s number of coronavirus cases to become the country with the largest outbreak in the world.

The total number of cases reached 85,505 Thursday evening, eclipsing China’s 81,782 cases and Italy’s 80,589, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Texas reported 1,396 cases and 18 deaths, Thursday.

Nationwide, the death toll has reached 1,296.