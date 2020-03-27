The 2019-2020 all-District 17-4A boys’ basketball team, as selected by district coaches:
Coach of the Year: Eddie Berumen, Life Waxahachie.
Defensive MVP: Gage Mayfield, Sr., Life Waxahachie.
MVP: Jordan Caldwell, Sr., Alvarado.
Newcomer of the Year: Dashone Blacknall, Jr., Hillsboro.
Offensive MVP: Reggie Adams, Sr., Midlothian Heritage.
First team
Jared Cantrell, Sr., Midlothian Heritage; Jeremiah Hall, Jr., Venus; Jaydon Hogg, Jr., Midlothian Heritage; Vernon Johnson, Sr., Life Waxahachie; Will Johnson, Jr., Alvarado; Jaace Miles, Sr., Hillsboro; Demarcus Rankin, Jr., Ferris; Tyson Simmons, Sr., Hillsboro; Blaine Stacy, Sr., Life Waxahachie; Hayden Wilson, Fr., Midlothian Heritage.
Second team
Jaden Epkin, Sr., Life Waxahachie; Carter Fagan, Jr., Ferris; Jourdan Fields, Jr., Venus; Spencer Garcia, Jr., Hillsboro; Cody Hite, Sr., Midlothian Heritage; Greg Johnson, Soph., Midlothian Heritage; Kalon Johnson, Jr., Alvarado; Jarius Morrison, Sr., Life Waxahachie; Matthew Nunez, Sr., Ferris; Tavarious Shaw, Sr., Hillsboro; Kobe Webb, Jr., Alvarado.
Honorable mention
Drake Heads, Soph., Life Waxahachie; Derwin Lewis, Sr., Life Waxahachie.