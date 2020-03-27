Daily Light report

Friday

Mar 27, 2020 at 1:30 PM Mar 27, 2020 at 1:30 PM


The 2019-2020 all-District 17-4A boys’ basketball team, as selected by district coaches:

Coach of the Year: Eddie Berumen, Life Waxahachie.

Defensive MVP: Gage Mayfield, Sr., Life Waxahachie.

MVP: Jordan Caldwell, Sr., Alvarado.

Newcomer of the Year: Dashone Blacknall, Jr., Hillsboro.

Offensive MVP: Reggie Adams, Sr., Midlothian Heritage.

First team

Jared Cantrell, Sr., Midlothian Heritage; Jeremiah Hall, Jr., Venus; Jaydon Hogg, Jr., Midlothian Heritage; Vernon Johnson, Sr., Life Waxahachie; Will Johnson, Jr., Alvarado; Jaace Miles, Sr., Hillsboro; Demarcus Rankin, Jr., Ferris; Tyson Simmons, Sr., Hillsboro; Blaine Stacy, Sr., Life Waxahachie; Hayden Wilson, Fr., Midlothian Heritage.

Second team

Jaden Epkin, Sr., Life Waxahachie; Carter Fagan, Jr., Ferris; Jourdan Fields, Jr., Venus; Spencer Garcia, Jr., Hillsboro; Cody Hite, Sr., Midlothian Heritage; Greg Johnson, Soph., Midlothian Heritage; Kalon Johnson, Jr., Alvarado; Jarius Morrison, Sr., Life Waxahachie; Matthew Nunez, Sr., Ferris; Tavarious Shaw, Sr., Hillsboro; Kobe Webb, Jr., Alvarado.

Honorable mention

Drake Heads, Soph., Life Waxahachie; Derwin Lewis, Sr., Life Waxahachie.