A person was killed in a stabbing at a North Austin apartment complex early Thursday, Austin police said.

At around 2:25 a.m., police received a 911 call from a person saying they found their relative stabbed inside an apartment complex in the 7200 block of Duval Street, said Austin police Lt. Matthew Wright.

The area is just west of Interstate 35 near St. Johns Avenue.

Medics gave the 911 caller CPR instructions over the phone, Wright said. The person’s relative was pronounced dead when officers arrived, Wright said.

Police have a suspect in custody, he said.

Officers are on the scene of a Homicide in the 7200 Blk of Duval St. Please avoid the area as the investigation continues. Media, please stand by for a staging area. #APD -WC6

