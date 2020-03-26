Daily Light Report

The Local Health Authority confirmed two additional cases of COVID-19 in Ellis County on Thursday.

This increases the countywide total to 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to a news release from Todd Little, Ellis County Judge & Emergency Management Director.

“Due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases throughout the state of Texas, the Texas Department of State Health Services has notified the county they are overloaded, and will no longer be reporting Persons Under Monitoring (PUM),” the release says.

The Ellis County “Stay Home, Stay Safe” order is in effect through 11:59 p.m. Friday, April 3, unless extended.

“As of today, five inmates at the Dallas County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19. For these reasons, we must be vigilant,” the release says.

For more information and a full outline of the order, visit https://co.ellis.tx.us/2019novelcoronavirus