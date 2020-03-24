Layoffs and unpaid leaves juxtaposed with rising bills - these are just some of the ways families are being affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

One Midlothian-based nonprofit has stepped up its fund-raising efforts as the needs in Ellis County continue to grow.

The United Way of West Ellis County, which raises funds distributed to community-based organizations that directly support residents and families, has ventured into “uncharted territory” with its Coronavirus Response & Recovery Fund, Executive Director Kasey Cheshier said.

"United Way knows many people in our community are one missed paycheck away from a financial crisis," Cheshier explained in a video message. "Our network of partners are working to provide needed assistance to families in the county. This fund will support those efforts."

Texas, like many other states, is experiencing a rapid increase in unemployment claims. The Texas Workforce Commission said claims jumped by 38 percent over the last week compared to the same time last year.

In response, Texas has temporarily lifted some unemployment benefits requirements to speed up the process for some 16,000 - and counting - new claimants.

Unemployed residents no longer have to register with the state jobs site and indicate they are job searching. The one-week waiting period to receive unemployment insurance benefits has also been waived.

“This pandemic is a new challenge for us, but the community spirit required in response is not,” Cheshier emphasized. “For more than 73 years, the United Way of West Ellis County and our supporters have faced crisis head-on, doing whatever is required to comfort and care for those in need. You can do the same.”

To donate to the fund, visit www.uwwec.org/covid19 or mail a check to P.O. BOX 1025, Midlothian, TX 76065.