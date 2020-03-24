The newly built restaurant Super Sliders was broken into Wednesday morning, March 18, weeks before its official opening.



Owner Carrie Brown and her husband, Chris, filed a police report after they reviewed inside camera footage. They were able to determine that there were two robbers. They also recognized a dark-colored Ford F-150 and smaller vehicle in the videos.



The couple turned to Facebook asking the community for additional information.

“Well our restaurant that is not even open yet got broke into last night along with the other shops in my strip! We will be posting better pix as more of the shop owners get footage....Please let us know if you know anything about this! Small businesses are hurting enough right now!”



The robbery occurred between 1:30 and 1:45 a.m., and was reported to the police at 1:54 a.m.



“We’re not open yet, so they just kind of took all of my husband’s tools and they busted up our new register,” Brown said. “We keep walking around and we’re finding 'oh they took that too.'"



Brown said that other merchants on the same strip were also targeted.



“They got four shops in our little strip,” she said.



The restaurant was set to open April 1, but with the recent occurrences, opening will be delayed.



“It just really sucks in times like this where small businesses are already under a lot of stress, that people would do something like this. It just really stinks,” Brown said.



Since the incident, the owners have been able to recover the stolen tools.



Although the location has not opened, the restaurant is available to order through its mobile food truck. The couple just celebrated two years of the Super Sliders Food Truck on March 23.



Hours have fluctuated with the coronavirus pandemic, but are updated on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SuperSlidersTruck .



The police department has not released the full police report since the case is in active investigation. Police were contacted for additional information, but did not respond in time for publication.