Navarro College resumed classes for the spring semester on March 23, having students from every campus take courses online.

According to an email from Navarro College District President Kevin Fagan, “Beginning Monday and through the end of spring semester, the following modified instruction and operations will be in effect:

The majority of courses will be delivered online.Courses in the following programs will be delivered through a combination of online and face-to-face delivery by appointment, and in groups of no more than 10 people total: MLT, PTA, OTA, EMS, cosmetology, petroleum technology, massage therapy, welding, fire, and police academy. Faculty will deliver specific details to their students.College faculty and staff will work remotely unless otherwise directed by their supervisor beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, March 23 until further notice.

School officials said they want students to be prepared to complete the spring 2020 semester online. The school will try its best to keep face-to-face contact to a minimum, Fagan said in the email.

Due to Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order and comments of March 19, all Navarro College campus locations will be closed to the general public until April 3.

Students can find the most recent verified information on the college’s COVID-19 webpage. There is also an online form available to submit questions.

"This situation is being monitored by Navarro College on a daily basis, and additional guidance, changes and recommendations will most certainly be forthcoming," the email states.

To stay updated, students are asked to visit www.navarrocollege.edu/covid-19/ .