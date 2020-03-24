On Friday, March 20, Mayor David Hill announced on our city’s website that the City Council is still pondering whether to postpone the May 2 election for Waxahachie City Council. What on earth is there to ponder? The CDC has already announced that gatherings of 10 or more people increase the risk of transmission of this dreaded coronavirus. The Ellis County Elections Department, with whom the city contracts, has already stated its “strong recommendation” that we postpone this election.

Voter turn-out for the city council elections is historically low. If the Council refuses to postpone the May election — and Governor Abbott has empowered the Council to postpone it — the turn-out will be even lower. Asking voters with pre-existing conditions, as well as our vulnerable elderly, to risk infection by casting a vote, is simply asking too much. This smacks of voter suppression. Some would even call it dirty politics. It would be shameful if the Council did such a thing.

Leigh Logan/Waxahachie