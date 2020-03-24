To the Citizens of Waxahachie,

As we enter this unprecedented time of combating a pandemic virus, I know that there are many concerns throughout our community. As a result, I am reaching out to reassure you that the Waxahachie Police Department is committed to keeping our community safe. You may see a reduction in face-to-face interactions due to efforts to stem the spread of the virus, however, our officers are still out there working to keep our residents out of harm’s way. As we implement procedures to protect both you and our staff from the spread of the virus through a reduction of face-to-face interactions, community events, and an increase in service by telephone, be assured that we are still out patrolling the streets and maintaining peace, and when called we will respond accordingly. The men and women of this department are committed to each doing their part. We live here, work here, and are a part of this community.

We ask that each of you follow the guidelines issued by the CDC and assist us in stopping the spread of the virus so that things can return to normal as soon as possible. In the meantime, please know that we are still here working to keep you safe. We also have contingency plans in place and we have mutual aid agreements in place with surrounding agencies, should the need arise.

We appreciate your compliance with government guidance, your patience, and your support.

Wade G. Goolsby

Chief of Police - Waxahachie