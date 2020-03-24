By the Amarillo Police Department

This week for Feather in Your Cap Friday we are doing something a little different.

The COVID-19 Coronavirus has finally hit our community and big changes are happening hourly. This is going to affect all of us in ways that we don’t even know and for how long we don’t even know. But there are people right here in our community who are heroes every day and are continuing in this time, to rise to the occasion.

We all must make adjustments so that we can slow the spread and protect our community and resources for the unforeseen future. So many people are frightened and don’t know what to do, but there are so many who are still reaching out and helping, even though they don’t have much and don’t know what the future holds.

So, today, I want this to be about those people. Those people in our community who are going above and beyond despite what they are going through. Our doctors and nurses and EMT’s who are right in the mix. Our firefighters and police officers who are still responding to help people in need. And the business owners who are adjusting to still provide but make the changes necessary to stay open. The supply chain people who are making sure that all the stores get restocked daily and sometimes more often than that. These are just the ones I can think of right now.

If you know someone who deserves a Feather in their Cap, please put them in the comments section. Also let’s talk about all our small businesses and help them to stay open as best they can during this time. We all need to help each other get through this.

Thank you all and take care out there.