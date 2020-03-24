March 9:

• McAbee, Stephen, 43, assault on a public servant; assault causing bodily injury; driving while intoxicated; public intoxication

• Gallegos, Jose H., 33, possession of a controlled substance professional grade 1 less than 1 gram; fail to ID fugitive intent; bail jumping and failure to appear; continuous violence against TH; bail forfeiture-theft of property greater than $750 but less than $2,500; theft of property greater than $750 but less than $2,500

• Granados, Jose L., 30, fail to identify/giving false ID; no drivers license

• Slack, Amy E., 34, possession of a controlled substance professional grade 1 less than 1 gram; parole violation-possession of a controlled substance professional grade 1 less than 1 gram; manufacture/delivery PCS

• Willis, James L., 29, accident involving damage to vehicle; criminal mischief greater than $750 but less than $2,500; driving vehicle without a driver's license

• Belew, Andrew C., 20, bench warrant-prohibited sexual conduct

• Nelms, John W., 35, driving while license invalid with previous conviction

• Ramerize, Kendle A., 26, no drivers license; no liability insurance

• Hunsuckle, Sylvia, 48, theft of property less than $2500 with two or more previous charges; possession of a controlled substance professional grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; forgery of financial instrument

• Orizaba, Mayra G., 22, forgery financial instrument, two counts

• Colvin, Keith T., 32, theft of property greater than $20 but less than $500; assault of a family/household member impede; terroristic threat/cause fear; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear; no drivers license; failure to appear

March 10

• Toupal, Gregory L., 54, driving with license invalid with previous conviction

• Reyes, Jason, 23, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750; Class C-driving while license invalid; Class C-failed to present driver's license; Class C-state registration; Class C-defective brake light; Class C-public intoxication; Class C-public intoxication

• Hennard, Courtnay, 29, parole violation-burglary of building

• Villalobos, Jesus, 27, fail to ID/fugitive intent; no drivers license; speeding; no insurance; assault by contact; speedin; failure to appear; violation of PR; no valid driver/motorcycle license

• Carey, Damon D., 22, evading arrest/detention; resist arrest or transport; criminal mischief

• Green, Lynell D., 35, resisting arrest/search or transport; possession of drug paraphernalia

• Mendez, Brittnay M., 27, resisting arrest/search or transport; possession of drug paraphernalia

• Reyes, Alberto, 33, possession of a controlled substance professional grade 1 less than 1 gram

• Ethridge, Nicki L., 31, possession of a controlled substance professional grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; possession of a controlled substance professional grade 4 less than 28 grams; possession of a controlled substance professional grade 4 less than 28 grams; possession of a dangerous drug; theft of property less than $100 with previous conviction; theft of property

• Wadjun, Brian J., 43, fraud use/possession identifying information; PODP; failure to appear; motor vehicle registration-expired; failure to maintain financial responsibility; no drivers license

• Brown, Teresa L., 47, possession of a controlled substance professional grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; driving on improved shoulder

• Meja, Estaban, 30, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; theft of aluminum/bronze/copper; possession of narcotic paraphernalia; public intoxication

• Hidalgo, Elizabeth, 32, attempted theft of material

• Cabrera, Jose L., 20, assault causing bodily injury

• Nelson, Stephen P., 33, assault causing bodily injury

• Rodriguez, Eric, 36, probation violation-fraud DE; speeding;VOPA warrant; failed to show financial responsibility warrant; driving while license suspended warrant; expired registration warrant; speeding freeway warrant; failure to maintain financial responsibility warrant

• Collins, Douglas A., 44, criminal trespass

March 11

• Macias, Alexis S., 23, possession of a controlled substance professional grade 2 less than 1 gram; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

• Barton, Joshua J., 20, burglary of habitation; criminal trespass; damage to public property

• Johnson, Austin D., 27, parole violation-possession of a controlled substance professional grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

• Collazo, Ricardo R., 25, theft of property greater than $100 but less than $750

• Garcia, Anita M., 29, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

• Elhage, Joseph B., 32, assault family violence of PRE; no proof of insurance; driving while license invalid; ran stop sign; theft of property

• Ramirez, Jayden, 18, driving while intoxicated; assault of a peace officer/judge; harassment of public servant; unauthorized use of vehicle-STAT

• Mason, Frenola, 32, theft of property less than $100 with previous conviction

• McCallister, Jason, 41, criminal nonsupport

• Ochoa, Alonso S., 25, forgery of a financial instrument, four counts; theft of property greater than $2500 but less than $30000; conspiracy to steal mail

• Crow, Austin R., 33, aggravated assault with deadly weapon; driving while intoxicated/BAC greater than 0.15; probation violation MA; driving while intoxicated, second offense

March 12

• King, Duncan K., 38, resisting arrest/search or transport

• Scott, Trevor L., 27, aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury

• Vanderzwart, Amber, 30, resisting arrest/search or transportation; fail to ID fugitive intent GIV; possession of a controlled substance professional grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of a controlled substance professional grade 1 less than 1 gram

• Alonzo, Zavala J., 21, possession of a controlled substance professional grade 3 less than 28 grams; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

• Green, Dandre, 24, possession of dangerous drug; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

• Burke, Steven M., 33, probation violation

• Baylor, Tamesha, 33, fraudulent possession/use of credit or debit card, two counts; fraudulent use/possession of identifying IN; fraudulent use/possession of identifying information; failure to leave ID/accident involving; driving while license invalid; failure to maintain financial responsibility; speeding school zone-light 30; driving while license invalid; safety seat/for child

• Reid, Gavin H., 18, injury child/elderly/disabled; assault causing bodily injury

• Habingeither, Heath, 21, violation of continuing obligation

March 13

• Douglas, Jacob K., 25, failure to ID fugitive intent; parole violation-possession of a controlled substance professional grade 1 less than 1 gram

• Griffith, Terri L., 58, driving while intoxicated

• Miller, Christopher, 41, criving while intoxicated; display wrong/fictitious license plate; no drivers license; failure to display/ID license plate; public intoxication

• Hunt, Shonde P., 50, possession of a controlled substance professional grade 1 less than 1 gram; parking facing traffic; violation of PR bond

• Silva, Christopher, 23, possession of a controlled substance professional grade 1 less than 1 gram

• Whittington, Natasha, 27, possession of a controlled substance professional grade 1 greater than 4 grams but less than 200 grams; parole violation-forgery of a government/nation instrument; parole violation-criminal mischief $1,500 less than $2,000; parole violation-forgery of financial instrument; unauthorized absence from comm corp

• Fennell, Gabriel L., 23, possession of a controlled substance professional grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams

• Tatum, Brandon R., 24, aggravated robbery; theft of property greater than $750 but less than $2,500

• Henderson, Shadric, 42, violation bond/protective order

• Jackson, Paizeley, 24, Possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

• Smith, Sagareon D., 32, theft of property less than $2,500 2/more PR; theft under $50; failure to appear-bail jumping

• Carter, Kendall D., 40, possession of a controlled substance professional grade 1 greater than 1 gram but less than 4 grams; possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; expired motor vehicle registration; no proof of financial responsibility

• Stone, Don E., 32, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces; driving with license invalid with previous conviction; no drivers license; speeding 46 in a 30 mph zone

• Sarmiento, Gabriel, 19, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

• Monreal, Jon P., 61, injury child/elderly/disabled

• Young, Nathand D., 27, driving while intoxicated

March 14

• Lennox, Josh D., 37, Criminal mischief greater than $100 but less than $750

• Peel, Otis J., 53, driving while intoxicated/open container

• Zelaya, Jacob A., 20, possession of a controlled substance professional grade 1 less than 1 gram; possession of drug paraphernalia

• Collins, Douglas A., 44, criminal trespass

• Quarles, Tiana M., 27, burglary of habitation

• Ruiz, Lucas M., 29, obstructed view of license plate

• Stringer, Matthew, 40, driving with license invalid with previous conviction

• Barrick, Gena K., 36, burglary of building

• Gray, Richard, 34, burglary of building

March 15

• Garfias, Mario, 41, parole violation-robbery

• Herrera, Larry, 42, possession of a controlled substance professional grade 2 less than 1 gram

• Uribe, Arasell, 21, possession of a controlled substance professional grade 2 less than 1 gram

• Garcia, Eddie, 21, public intoxication; unlicensed carrying of a weapon

• Barrera, Juan A., 27, burglary of vehicles

• Ortega, Joseph A., 20, possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

- Compiled by Don Hullett