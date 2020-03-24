The Branded Burger Co. in Waxahachie opened its resources to the community, giving people the option to buy groceries from them.



Since the outbreak of COVID-19, grocery stores have been out of stock of certain items. Due to this dilemma, the restaurant wanted to help the community the best way it could.



In a Facebook post the owners stated, “We at Branded Burger Co. have been discussing how to help our community and after much discussion, we keep coming back to this.... groceries! We met with our distributor and we are pleased to announce that the things you are struggling to find (hamburger meat, bread, eggs, toilet paper, etc...) we can get in abundance and would like to offer for purchase to you!”



The restaurant has received more than 600 orders from community members, which has caused a delay in available orders to be picked up.



The grocery items they are offering are:

A 10-pound roll of hamburger for $39.99 A loaf of bread for $3 BBCO signature recipe buns, $5 for an eight-pack Oak Farms gallon of whole milk for $6 2 pounds of bacon for $10 A crate of 30 eggs for $8 A six-pack of toilet paper for $4.50 Two rolls of paper towels for $3



The restaurant will no longer be taking orders via email because the high volume of orders shut down its server. However, they will be using a new system starting March 24.

For updates, visit their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Branded-Burger-Co-Waxahachie-2224249831155295 .



Additionally, grocery items will not be available on Saturdays and Sundays due to the supplier's hours.