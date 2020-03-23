Thanks to COVID-19, the sound of silence on athletic fields and weight rooms that began back in mid-March will be extended throughout the month of April all across the state of Texas.

The University Interscholastic League, the governing body of high school athletics in the state, has extended its suspension of high school extracurricular activities until Monday, May 4.

The extension means the regular season for all spring high school sports is essentially null and void and calls into question how postseason play will be formatted, if it takes place at all. Baseball, softball, soccer, track and field, golf and tennis all find themselves in limbo.

“We are working diligently on contingency plans to conduct state championships in each of the activities that have been suspended,” UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt said in a statement. “While the immediate future is unclear, we are committed to providing these much-desired activities to all Texas students and will prepare for all possible outcomes, including extended school closures.”

In a social media post last week, the UIL said it will allow its member schools “a reasonable acclimatization period” for rehearsals and practices to occur prior to May 4. “All decisions remain flexible and will be consistent with the advice of local, state and federal officials.”

The Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools, of which Ovilla Christian School and Waxahachie Preparatory Academy are members, has suspended all interscholastic competition through April 12.

A number of Ellis County softball teams had only played two district games at the outset when the ban was called, and most baseball teams had not even started district play when the UIL abruptly stopped the boys’ state basketball tournament on March 12 and called a halt to all activities a day later, including all practices and workouts.

Additionally, soccer season was winding down for boys and girls, with many playoff positions decided and others still very much up for grabs. The Waxahachie boys were still battling for a postseason berth when the rug was pulled out from under them.

There is a fairly recent precedent for postponing spring championship competition. In 2009, at the outset of the swine flu panic, the UIL postponed the state track and field championships to early June, the same weekend as the state softball tournament.

Several Ellis County school districts, including Waxahachie and Midlothian, began at-home learning on Monday.

Even though practices are canceled, several coaches are using social media to communicate routines to their athletes. Red Oak offseason football, Waxahachie offseason volleyball and Maypearl strength and conditioning, for example, are all using Twitter to send out lists of workouts.