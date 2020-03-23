The Local Health Authority announced Monday one additional confirmed case of COVID-19 in Ellis County, increasing the countywide total to six.

Five of the cases are currently being monitored by the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), while one of the cases is in hospital isolation, according to a news release from Todd Little, Ellis County Judge & Emergency Management Director.

At present, Ellis County is not under a shelter in place order.

Ellis County Judge’s Office and The Office of Emergency Management have been working with the mayors, emergency managers, medical personnel, and first responders of local jurisdictions to ​ensure public health and secure the safety of all working to mitigate the effects of COVID-19, the release says.

COVID-19 in Ellis County:

Case 1​: A female resident of the city of Maypearl in home isolation after community spread.

Case 2:​ A male resident of the city of Palmer in home isolation after community spread.

Case 3:​ A male resident of the city of Waxahachie in home isolation after community spread.

Case 4: ​A male resident of the city of Midlothian in hospital isolation after community spread.

Case 5: ​A female resident outside the city of Ennis in home isolation after community spread.

Case 6: ​A male resident of the city of Midlothian in home isolation after community spread.

There are currently 18 Persons Under Monitoring (PUM) in Ellis County. During this time every PUM is self-isolating while being monitored for fever, and additional signs and symptoms consistent with COVID-19, according to the release.

Residents should follow the guidelines set by ​Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order, effective through 11:59 p.m. April 3. For the full order, visit:

https://co.ellis.tx.us/DocumentCenter/View/10959/COVID-19-JOINT-PDF-31920