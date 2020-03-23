After Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation allowing the May 2 joint municipal-school board elections to be moved to November, Ellis County cities and school districts are likely to postpone these votes as the spread of the COVID-19 virus continues unabated.

Indeed, the Midlothian City Council had already placed the matter on the agenda for consideration at its Tuesday night regular semimonthly meeting, and Midlothian ISD is expected to follow suit at a meeting next Tuesday, a source said.

As of early Tuesday, the only entity to have declared a postponement in Ellis County was the city of Grand Prairie, a portion of which lies in the county. However, this number is expected to increase in the coming days as city councils and school boards meet to discuss it.

Cities and school districts with no contested races will not be affected.

The Ellis County Commissioners’ Court was to discuss Abbott’s proclamation with county elections commissioner Jana Onyon at Tuesday afternoon’s regular biweekly meeting.

Last Thursday, Abbott issued a proclamation suspending provisions of the Texas Election Code to allow political subdivisions — in this case, cities and school districts — to postpone their 2020 local elections. This means local governments now have the ability to move their May 2 elections to Nov. 3.

"I strongly encourage local election officials to take advantage of these waivers and postpone their elections until November," Abbott said in a press release. "Right now, the state's focus is responding to COVID-19 — including social distancing and avoiding large gatherings. By delaying this election, our local election officials can assist in that effort."

Only political subdivisions have authority to postpone these elections, but the governor’s suspensions allow these subdivisions to postpone the elections and strongly encourage them to do so.

In conjunction with Abbott’s action, Texas Secretary of State Ruth Hughs is releasing an election advisory providing guidance for political subdivisions on the process of postponing their May 2 elections.

Under Section 418.016 of the Texas Government Code, the Governor suspended Sections 41.0052(a) and (b) of the Texas Election Code and Section 49.103 of the Texas Water Code to the extent necessary to allow political subdivisions to move their elections for 2020 only to the next uniform date, occurring on Nov. 3.

The Governor also suspended Sections 31.093 and 42.0621(c) of the Texas Election Code to the extent necessary to require all county election officers to contract to furnish election services with political subdivisions if requested by these subdivisions.