Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a proclamation Wednesday suspending sections of the Texas Election Code and Texas Water Code that would allow elections previously scheduled for May 2 to be postponed to Nov. 3, 2020.

The proclamation states that Abbott has “certified that the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) poses an imminent threat of disaster,” causing the recommended postponement.

The proclamation also suspends the parts of the Texas Election Code that requires “all county election officers, if requested by an affected political subdivision, to enter into a contract to furnish election services with any political subdivision who postponed their election to Nov. 3, 2020, under the authority of this proclamation.”

The state’s secretary of state office released an advisory providing guidance to political subdivisions regarding this proclamation.

That can be read at https://www.sos.state.tx.us/elections/forms/adv-12-may-2-2020-uniform-election-date.pdf.