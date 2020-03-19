Classes and testing have been canceled for Eanes schools as school districts across the state navigate how to keep educators, students and their families safe from the growing coronavirus pandemic.

Twenty three people in Austin have tested positive for COVID-19, including family members of UT President Gregory L. Fenves.

Eanes suspended normal operations through April 5 in an effort to slow the spread of the virus and safeguard the well-being of students and staff, Superintendent Tom Leonard announced Monday.

Eanes is one of hundreds of school districts across the state that have suspended operations in response to the outbreak.

The loss of classroom time prompted lawmakers to also cancel state-mandated exams across the state.

On Monday morning, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the State of Texas Assessment of Academic Readiness, or STAAR, testing requirements would be waived.

STAAR is a required, high-stakes exam given in various grades that are used to measure how well students have learned to read, write and do math.

"We are in total support of the state's decision to waive STAAR testing requirements for 2019-20," Leonard said. "In a challenging time such as this, our highest priority is not state testing, but rather protecting the health and safety of our students and staff as well as meeting the educational needs of our students."

Abbott is working with the Texas Education Agency to ensure schools continue to deliver instruction to students while they are absent or schools are closed due to the virus.

Abbott said he is also working with the TEA on developing additional methods that ensure students are learning and ready to succeed at the next grade level.

"Your health and safety are top priorities, and the state of Texas will give school districts flexibility to protect and ensure the health of students, faculty and their families," Abbott said. "We will empower schools to make the best decisions to protect their communities from COVID-19."

Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath also said on Monday that given the need for social distancing, schools across the state are closing normal operations, and working to support learning while students are at home.

"It has become apparent that schools will be unable to administer STAAR as they would normally," Morath said in a news release. "TEA has already waived a host of regulations allowing schools to quickly pivot to provide instruction and support in ways they have before."

Morath said the TEA will continue to support schools and provide educators with free tools that measure student learning.

College entrance exams also have been canceled and rescheduled in response to the virus.

The College Board announced Monday that all May SAT tests are canceled. Registered students will receive refunds. ACT’s national test scheduled for April 4 was rescheduled for June 13.

Local advocates who have come out against the use of standardized testing to measure student success and learning praised Abbott for his efforts to minimize the spread of the virus and the cancellation of the test as school districts across the state close.

Heather Sheffield, board president for the Texans Advocating for Meaningful Student Assessment, a statewide grassroots organization concerned with the emphasis on high stakes STAAR tests, said the board was appreciative of the governor's proactive action this morning.

"This is in the best interest of our children to do what is best for their health and safety and we think this is a step in the right direction for ensuring mental health as well," Sheffield said.

Clay Robinson with the Texas State Teachers Association said the group was also pleased with the governor’s decision to cancel the test and hoped this would be something that could continue in the future.

"Under normal circumstances STAAR testing causes a lot of stress on educators and students and their families," Robinson said. "Under these new health concerns educators, students and their families need to take care of themselves and the last thing they need to worry about is this STAAR testing."

He said the hope is that this would prompt lawmakers to cancel the test entirely in the next legislative session and come up with a new way to evaluate the effectiveness of public schools that is not so heavily reliant on standardized tests.

"We put too much emphasis on passing one test, and there is a lot more to education than that," he said. "The STAAR has become too much of a monster in the classroom."

Emily Sass, policy director for the Center for Innovation in Education at the Texas Public Policy Foundation, also applauded Abbott’s actions to prioritize public health and also emphasize the importance of Texas’ assessment system.

"Over half a million Texas students are currently attending campuses rated D and F," Sass said. "Texas owes it to them to continue to pursue accurate information on the effectiveness of state educational programs and to seek to provide all students with quality educational options that allow each student to reach their dreams."

Most STAAR tests are required by federal law, she said. She praised Abbott’s request for a similar waiver from the federal Department of Education to remove the requirements for STAAR testing this year.

"The governor’s waiver of state statute is the first step in a process," Sass said. "All eyes will now be on the (Department of Education)."

More information on how the decision will affect graduation, funding and ratings will be sent later this week.

Eanes is expected to release information on remote learning arrangements for staff and students after March 23.