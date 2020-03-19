25 years ago:

TOKYO - Toxic fumes spread through Tokyo’s crowded subway system today at the peak of morning rush hour, killing at least six people, sickening thousands and crippling transport. A deliberate attack was suspected.

50 years ago:

Lubbock police will be available for support duty during the four-day “peace festival” planned for next week near Dickens.

75 years ago:

FORT WORTH - A statewide survey of postwar planning on the part of every corporate town in Texas was underway today under sponsorship of the Texas postwar planning committee.

100 years ago:

Friend of the former Mrs. F. Hunter would like to get in touch with her on an important matter. Anybody knowing her present whereabouts will confer a favor by communicating with P.O. Box 1424, Dallas, Texas.