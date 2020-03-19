Thursday forecast for Austin: The day’s overcast, rainy weather will be perfect for holing up inside!

Thursday will be cloudy with a 50% chance of rain, the National Weather Service said. The high temperature will be near 79 degrees, forecasters said.

South winds blowing 10 mph during the day could have gusts as high as 25 mph.

RELATED: Storms expected for start of spring Thursday, lingering into weekend

A round of showers and thunderstorms is expected Thursday night into Friday, forecasters said. Heavy rainfall will be possible between midnight on Thursday and noon on Friday, the weather service said.

Large hail and damaging winds are possible with the storms.

Skies will be mostly cloudy at night on Thursday as rain chances increase to 60%, forecasters said. Temperatures will decrease to a low of 64 degrees.

Up to a half-inch of rain is possible at night.

Rain chances will increase on Friday, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Friday: Temperatures will fall to 61 degrees by 1 p.m. with an 80% chance of rain. North winds will be blowing 5 to 15 mph. Mostly cloudy at night with a 40% chance of rain before 8 p.m. and a low around 47.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and a high near 60. Low around 53 at night with an 80% chance of rain.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a 40% chance of rain and a high near 68. Mostly cloudy at night with a 30% chance of rain before 8 p.m. and a low around 58.

Monday: Partly sunny with a high near 76. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 63.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 82. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 64.

Wednesday: Sunny with a high near 86.