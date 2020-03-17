The Waxahachie Independent School District announced it would provide free breakfast and lunch during the extended break for students who rely on free and reduced meals.

During a regular board meeting, Monday, Superintendent Bonny Cain said the cold meals, provided by the child nutrition department, would be available at three campuses by drive-thru, beginning Tuesday, March 17 and will continue every school day, except weekends, until students return to the classroom April 6.

The campuses participating in the food drive include Turner Pre-Kindergarten Academy, Wedgeworth Elementary and Northside Elementary.

Parents are asked to come to the drive-thru with their children who must be WISD students and 1 to 18 years old.

“Our goal is to get the food to the students,” Cain said.

The food drive runs from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Those who arrive before 9 a.m. will receive breakfast and lunch for each child. Only lunches will be handed out after 9 a.m.

Some parents raised concerns, on the district’s Facebook page, that the drive-thru concept excluded families without cars.

“If there are people who don’t have cars or someone to help them get to our meal pick up locations, they are welcome to reach out to us at info@wisd.org and we will work to accommodate them,” District Spokesperson Jenny Bridges said.

In the meantime, the district is making plans to accommodate long-distance or online learning.

School officials, however, are awaiting a federal response to see if an exception can be made for special education students.

“It’s hard to do distance learning when there are certain needs that you need to meet physically to work with our students,” Cain told the Board.

Cain added that social distancing, as advised by the CDC to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, would be practiced even as students enter the classroom.

“Because the building is empty, it will actually be easy to spread them out…,” the superintendent expressed.

As the number of coronavirus cases, and fatalities, shoot up in Texas, and nationally, Board President Dusty Autrey offered words of encouragement.

“This is a life-changing event,” Autrey said. “I don’t think anyone of us has ever seen anything like this before and we will probably never see it again… We’re going to do whatever we have to do to get everyone through this, from our students to our teachers to our support staff. We’re in it with everyone and we’re going to see this through to the success of WISD.”

City officials confirmed, Monday, there were no reported cases of COVID-19 in Ellis County.