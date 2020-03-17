The coronavirus outbreak has tested the very best of humanity as the number of cases, including fatalities, rise, and grocery stores run dry.

Many Waxahachie residents, however, have proven that in the midst of uncertainty and chaos, the spirit of kindness is still in vast supply.

Lauren Beth Davis, a single mom of five, decided to look beyond the needs of her own household and grab a few extra groceries over the weekend for older residents.

“I got one lady bread, butter, some veggies and milk, and a gentleman - ground beef, chicken, milk, bread and kale,” Davis said. “I wanted to do it because I kept seeing pictures of empty shelves being posted, and could only imagine how discouraging it would be as an older person to have to go out to possible multiple stores to try to find the things they need.”

Davis was moved to pay it forward because of the grim statistic that shows the elderly were among the groups of people most affected by the novel virus, which originated out of Wuhan, China.

“Being the age group most at risk must be terrifying, and the grocery delivery apps are not able to deliver right now,” she explained. “Well, I think about my grandparents and parents, and would hope if I weren't close to them someone else would help them.”

Among the items flying off grocery store shelves is water, and that created a dilemma for Elaine Thomas who shared in the Facebook group, Waxahachie talk, that her “husband is a cancer survivor and unfortunately his saliva glands hardly exist anymore.”

“He uses bottled water daily to get through a workday..,”Thomas added. “Others may actually need items you are hoarding.”

That was when Rhonda Johnson reached out to ease the couple’s burden, refusing to accept Thomas’ offer of compensation.

“I have an extra case of water you can have,” she replied. “No, I didn't go out and buy up all the water, I already had it.”

Although Johnson and Thomas knew each other, having worked at the Waxahachie Independent School District for over 20 years before they both retired, Johnson said the impetus for her act of kindness was to simply meet a need.”

“I saw that a friend was in need of something that I had and could spare, so I gave it to her,” Johnson told the Daily Light. “Honestly, it wasn't a big deal.”

Johnson worked in the nutrition department and Thomas worked in transportation.

Others in the group offered baby formula, diapers, wipes and other baby supplies to parents.

Needs not met by individual contributors were tackled by organizations like the Waxahachie Firefighters Association, which hosted a food drive, Monday, for WISD kids on an extended spring break.

“Thank you, Waxahachie, for the tremendous response,” said Waxahachie Fire-Rescue in a statement. “We a served about 150 kids a breakfast and lunch item…”

Among the donors was Karla Marroquin, of Waxahachie’s Marroquin Farms, who donated 30 dozen eggs.

“We like to help out in the community when we see a need,” Marroquin pointed out. “God has blessed us so that we may bless others.”

In trying to bring calm to Americans during a press conference, Sunday, President Trump advised against overbuying.



“You don’t have to buy so much,” the president announced. “There’s no need for anybody in the country to hoard essential food supplies.”



Those sentiments followed similar instructions from Texas-based grocery chain H-E-B.



“We are encouraging preparedness, not stockpiling – please buy what you need and leave some for your neighbor behind you,” the company posted on Facebook, last Thursday.