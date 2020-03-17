After the announcement of school closures in the Waxahachie Independent School District, the Waxahachie Firefighters Association stepped up and gathered meal donations to give to children, on March 16.

Recently, many schools have extended their scheduled spring breaks due to the outbreak of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus, or COVID-19. They are taking precautions by deep cleaning schools, preventing any germs from passing.



However, by closing schools, many students will not be receiving breakfast or lunch meals they usually receive at school.



Battalion Chief John Rodgers, helped organize the drive-through, along with the rest of the Firefighters Association.



“The school district had a need to bridge a gap for Monday and until they could put a system in place for a longer term child nutrition plan. We decided as an association to help bridge that gap on Monday, so they could formulate a plan..for Tuesday on,” Rodgers said.



From 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m, Fire Station #2 opened its doors for cars to pick up breakfast and lunch meals for their kids. They worked off a system of honor, giving meals based on the number of kids the parent said they needed meals for.



By 10 a.m., there were about 50 meals given out.



The lunch meals included: Chick-fil-A nuggets, Fuzzy breakfast burritos, fruit, eggs and more. The donors who partnered with the drive-through were: Fuzzy’s, Chick fil A, Waxahachie Care, Walmart, H-E-B, Marroquin Farms and the Waxahachie Firefighters Association.



From March 16, W.I.S.D. will have three drive-thru sites for students to receive meals from, while the schools are closed.These drive-through sites will be located at Turner, Wedgeworth and Northside schools.



To receive breakfast and lunch, children can come from 7 to 9 a.m. To receive lunch only, students can come from 9 to 11 a.m. Any child from age 1 to 18 may come and receive a free meal.