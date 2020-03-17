The H-E-B in Waxahachie has stayed busy, as many cars fill the parking lot with community members looking to stock up on items, from fear of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus, or COVID-19.

Items such as toilet paper and water continue to go out of stock, which have caused the store to limit the amount of items bought per customer. H-E-B has a list of items that are currently limited to buy, https://newsroom.heb.com/product-purchasing-limits/.

According to a H-E-B newsletter, they said: “We understand our customers want to prepare by stocking up on the essentials. Texans must continue to prepare, but panic does not promote progress. In order to help ensure all can secure the products they need, when they need them, we’ve implemented limits on certain items because we know limits will help protect the supply chain in Texas. While our customers might find our supply of some products low or temporarily out of stock, please rest assured knowing that we’re maintaining close contact with our suppliers and our Partners are working around-the-clock to keep our shelves stocked. We encourage customers to check back with us if they cannot find what they need, as we’ll continue to restock our products.”

Store hours are now 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Sunday.

Director of H-E-B Public Affairs for Central Market, Mabrie Jackson, advises customers to buy smartly. “Please buy only what you need for the next three to four days and not for weeks at a time so we can share the love with our neighbors.”

According to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there have been 3,487 both confirmed and presumptive positive cases of COVID-19.

H-E-B has temporarily lifted the deliverance fee and will be delivering groceries free of charge.

“There’s no talk of any closing. We’re here to serve,” Jackson said.

Angela Groom visited H-E-B on March 16, and had a positive experience. “I feel like in times like this, sometimes you can see the worst in humanity but I feel you see more of the best of humanity,” Groom shared. “It felt better today, it felt like people were kinder and more understanding. As a whole I feel like people have a better bond, I feel like we’re all sharing information and being encouraging.