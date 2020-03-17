Scarborough Renaissance Festival announced Monday that as a result of the evolving situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, the newly revised guidelines from the CDC, communications with local authorities and concern for the health and safety of its staff, participants and patrons, the festival will postpone its 2020 season.

The 2020 Scarborough Renaissance Festival season will now start May 2 and run a reduced schedule of six weekends through Sunday, June 7. This will include Memorial Day on May 25, according to a news release from festival officials.

There may also be adjustments made to the festival’s themed weekends and special events as well as the entertainment schedules and artisans’ line-up forthcoming. Organizers said they will share that information as it develops.

Tickets purchased for Scarborough Renaissance Festival are not date specific therefore they will be valid any day of the adjusted season. Tickets purchased for daily beer and wine tasting events can be transferred to other dates within the adjusted schedule.

Anyone who has purchased those tickets can contact the Festival for details.

Tickets purchased for the Mother’s Day Brunch will be honored (that event date has not changed). Tickets purchased for the Royal Ale Festival will be honored on the rescheduled date for that event, which is yet to be determined. That information will be shared as soon as it becomes available.

For more information visit SRFestival.com or SRFestival on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.