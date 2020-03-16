The Texas Republican Party is planning to delay its convention, now scheduled for mid-May in Houston, to mid-July in the same location, in response to the coronavirus.

"We are going to do our part to make sure to flatten the curve," Texas Republican Party Chairman James Dickey said Monday of efforts to reduce the spread of the disease through social distancing.

In a conference call with Texas Republicans Monday night, Dickey said the change in the date needs the approval of the state Republican Executive Committee at its April 4 meeting, the logistics of which have yet to be determined in this moment of social distancing.

Dickey, who previewed the decision in an afternoon conference call with party officials, said the plan is to push back the convention, which describes itself as the "largest political gathering in the free world," with more than 10,000 attendees, from May 11-16, to July 13-18 at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston.

That would still give the state convention time enough to select delegates for the Republican National Convention, which is scheduled to take place Aug. 24-27 in Charlotte.

Dickey said that there were still a lot of logistical issues to work out, but that the first big hurdle was that both the convention center and the conference hotels were available for the July dates.

President Donald Trump on Monday called on Americans to avoid gatherings of 10 or more people. On Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control advised against in-person events of 50 people or more throughout the United States for at least the next eight weeks.

The Texas Democratic Party is facing a similar dilemma, though its convention, June 4-6 at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, is, as of now, outside of the eight-week period proscribed by the CDC.

"We are exploring backup plans in the event that the city of San Antonio decides that an event of our size cannot be held," Manny Garcia, executive director of the Texas Democratic Party said Monday. "We are laying out rule changes before the State Democratic Executive Committee to allow the state chair to develop an emergency state convention alternative plan. Ultimately, this is the city of San Antonio's decision, but we have been preparing backup plans."

Both parties also have state Senate and county district conventions on Saturday to elect delegates to their state conventions.

Dickey said the plan was for the temporary chairs of those conventions to open those meetings and then adjourn them until a date, time and place subject to the call of the chair. Dickey said they would strongly recommend that those conventions not reconvene until after the eight-week period suggested by the CDC on Sunday.

The Democrats are also making those conventions Saturday pro forma, only conducting the minimally required business.