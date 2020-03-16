RED OAK — The Red Oak Lady Hawks are primed for the Class 5A girls’ soccer playoffs. They just have to wait for the coronavirus wave to pass through.

The Lady Hawks (14-3-4, 8-2) have locked in the No. 2 seed in the District 14-5A standings and have one regular-season contest left, a home game against district champ Midlothian.

When that match will be played, though, remains in doubt as the University Interscholastic League has called a halt to all athletic activities through at least March 29 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Freshman Georgia Santos has been a revelation this year with 21 goals, and sophomore Sarah Zamora has been impressive as well with 15 goals for the Lady Hawks.

Marlene Mendez (six goals, eight assists), Megan Fellows (five goals, nine assists) and Brenna Douthit (three goals, 10 assists) have been major contributors to Red Oak offensively as well.

Between the pipes, Fellows has allowed no goals in 40 shots all year and junior Alyssa Francis has allowed only five goals all year while facing 49 total shots.

Hawks eye playoffs

The Red Oak boys’ soccer team is on hiatus after edging Cleburne in its last outing, 2-1.

The Hawks (8-3-9, 4-2-5) sit in fourth place in District 14-5A and own a three-point lead over fifth-place Corsicana for the final playoff spot out of the district. However, the University Interscholastic League has suspended all athletic activities because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Hawks have one district game remaining against Midlothian that won’t be played at least until March 29.

In the March 6 win against Cleburne, senior Britten Daffron and sophomore Sammy Benavidez supplied the goals, with senior Josh Quezada and junior Nathaniel Barajas on assists.

Balanced scoring has been Red Oak’s calling card this spring. Senior Marco Marquez and Benavidez are the team’s top scorers on the season as 14 different Hawks have recorded goals in 2020.