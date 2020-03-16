The city of Pflugerville has followed the lead of Travis County officials in limiting the gatherings of 250 people or more citywide and discouraging concentrated crowds or gatherings, regardless of size in the wake of the new coronovirus pandemic.

In addition, the Pfugerville school district has closed all schools through at least Friday. District officials said the closures include UIL events, athletics, rentals, field trips, after-school programs and other campus activities.

"We will always place the safety and well-being of our students and staff as the first priority," the district said in a statement Monday. "Additional school closures after March 27 have not been decided at this time, but we will inform parents as soon as any decisions are made."

"Our main objective is to reduce the transmission of this disease," Pflugerville Mayor Victor Gonzales said in a statement Sunday announcing the limits on gatherings. "We all play a part in combating the coronavirus, and over the next few weeks our efforts must pay off."

To that end, all city recreational programs and events are canceled on a case-by-case basis through April 13. Included in the cancellations are large activities or programs with frequent close contact at the Pflugerville Recreation Center and the Pflugerville Public Library, in addition to all senior programs, Pet Pfest, Pfarmers Market, Small Business Resource Pfair, Pfloating Egg Hunt, Clean-up Day, Woofstock and Homeschool Pfair.

"It is out of an abundance of caution that your city has postponed social and recreational events and programs," Gonzales said. "Residents can continue to rely on continuity of city services including police, water, wastewater and trash pickup. Citizens are encouraged to call, use online payment features and practice social distancing."

The public is encouraged to call or visit pflugervilletx.gov to see the status of specific programs. The city also has created a website with tips and best practices at pflugervilletx.gov/for-residents/coronavirus.

The Pflugerville Public Library has stopped the circulation of materials, due dates will be extended, patrons are not to return checked-out items and reservations will be held until April 20.

"Proper hand washing and precautions with exposure to areas that could possibly be contagious are critical," the mayor said in a statement. "More importantly, now we must exercise social distancing to lower our exposure. Thinking twice about gatherings, events, and activities that compound community transmission is very important."

Travis County and the city of Austin announced Saturday night they are prohibiting all events and community gatherings of 250 or more people.

The order became effective at 2 a.m. Sunday. It will remain in place until May 1, unless it’s revoked earlier.

The measure, adopted by Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt and Austin Mayor Steve Adler, is the latest step city and county leaders have taken in their efforts to contain the spread of the disease and represents an escalation to their approach to large gatherings. Just a day before, Austin public health officials said they strongly recommended venues to cancel events with 250 people or more but warned that stronger measures were under consideration.

Austin and Travis County first banned events with 2,500 people or more, effectively canceling this year’s South by Southwest Festival, when they issued a local state of disaster declaration on March 6. In the week since, numerous events scheduled for March announced cancellations on their own. Among them were Rodeo Austin.

The latest order prohibits any indoor or outdoor gatherings likely to bring 250 people or more to an enclosed space like an auditorium, theater, stadium arena, nightclub or restaurant, city officials said in a statement. It cited weddings, religious gatherings, sporting events and conferences as examples of large events that have been prohibited.

The ban doesn’t generally include office space, residential buildings, grocery stores, shopping malls, medical facilities or transit locations like airports or bus stations.

"This is because while large numbers of people may be present it is considered unusual for them to be within arm’s length of one another for extended periods," the city of Austin said in a statement.

On Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced a recommendation to cancel all events or gatherings with 50 people or more for the next eight weeks as a preventative measure against the spread of the virus. Large events attract travelers and can introduce the virus to new communities, the CDC said. Canceling large events can also help slow the spread of the virus in communities already affected by the disease.

As of Monday morning, Austin health officials said there were five cases of people testing positive for COVID-19. The cases are in addition to two reported in Bell County and another in Hays County. All eight cases are pending confirmation from the CDC.

The number of COVID-19 cases is expected to increase sharply at testing becomes more available.

State disaster

On Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott issued a disaster declaration for all 254 counties in Texas, giving him additional powers over state agencies, boards and commissions, as officials reported more coronavirus cases statewide.

Among his directives, Abbott announced the restriction of visitations at nursing homes, state-supported living centers, hospitals, day care facilities, prisons, jails and juvenile facilities. Officials in Travis County said that access to jails will still be allowed for attorneys, but encouraged online visitation for others.

Staff at the Pflugerville Health Care Center, a nursing home and rehabilitation center for seniors, said they are stocking up on supplies like masks, gowns, extra gloves and hand sanitizer.

Across the area, multiple churches are holding online services only.

Rev. David Peters, vicar of St. Joan of Arc Episcopal Church in Pflugerville, did a test run last week of a virtual prayer group for his small church, using Facebook Live and Zoom.

"Everyone enjoyed it," Peters said. "We had about the same number of folks as we do live. ... We’ve always been an innovative and missional church, so now it’s time to really see if it can get us through these times of physical separation and social distancing."

