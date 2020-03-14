Texas grocery chain H-E-B announced a temporary schedule change for all stores beginning Saturday morning to adapt to growing customer demands amid concerns over the new coronavirus.

All H-E-B stores, Central Market and H-E-B pharmacies will close at 8 p.m. beginning Saturday and open at 8 a.m. starting Sunday to give workers more time to restock shelves, the store said in a news release. The shortened hours are in place until further notice, the release said.

"While we restock our shelves around the clock, much of our restocking and replenishment happens overnight when our stores are closed," the release said. "This temporary change in store hours will give our Partners extra time to work diligently overnight to better stock our shelves, allowing us to better serve our customers."

Customers will also see reduced services from H-E-B’s delis, bakeries and floral departments and the temporary closing of its restaurants, including True Texas BBQ, Flaming Bird, South Flo Pizza, Table 620, 3009, Oaks Crossing and The Roastery Meyerland, the release said. H-E-B had already placed purchase limits on certain items Friday because customers were buying inventory faster than the store could restock, causing shelves to appear empty.

"Please remember that while preparation is important, panic is not necessary," the release said. "We encourage preparedness but there’s no need to overbuy. H-E-B has plenty of product and it arrives daily."

Customers are limited in buying toilet paper, disinfectant wipes, water bottles, hand sanitizer, face masks and a variety of foods. The complete list of purchase limits can be found here.

The store said in the release it would return to its regular hours and full services as soon as it can.