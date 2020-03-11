A man who allegedly shot two men during a bar fight in Ferris over the weekend is “cooperating” with investigators, the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday.

The suspect, whose identity is being withheld, is not in custody, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The shooting took place last Saturday at the 780 Sports Bar and Grill, located at 1209 FM 780 in Ferris, at around 1:45 a.m., police said.

The Ferris Police Department, which assisted the Sheriff’s Office “in holding down the crime scene,” said one of the victims, a Ferris resident, was shot in the face. The second victim, of an Ellis County address, was shot in the shoulder.

Police said both men were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening wounds.

“An armed security guard was involved and an investigation is still on-going,” the Sheriff’s Department explained.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 972-825-4922.