Councilwoman Melissa Olson is pleased to announce her candidacy for re-election to the Waxahachie City Council. She filed her election paperwork for the newly-created Place 3 on January 15.

Olson is a conservative Christian, wife of USMC Veteran Cutler Olson, and mother of two wonderful daughters, Nicole and Katelyn. Their family has called Waxahachie home for over five years.

Olson has been an advocate for the citizens of Waxahachie by fighting for lower taxes and limited spending. She is dedicated to promoting transparency and creating better communication between the City and its residents. She does this by implementing innovative ideas such as live-streaming Council meetings and publishing a weekly online newsletter that she shares on different social media platforms. Residents can also sign up to receive notifications of new posts on her blog: http://olsonfortexas.blogspot.com

Olson supports economic growth. She has made it a priority to place the interests of Waxahachie citizens first when managing that growth. Councilwoman Olson has done this by emphasizing the interests of Waxahachie’s residents over that of builders and developers. More directly, she believes residents should not be denied tax relief so that special interests can be subsidized.

Olson welcomes residents to contact her at 817-507-5162 (cell) or via email at molson@waxahachie.com if city-related or olsonfortexas@gmail.com if campaign-related.

Olson is grateful for the opportunity to serve the wonderful people of Waxahachie for the past two years and with your support, would be honored to continue serving for two more years.

Early voting for the City of Waxahachie begins April 20-24, 27 & 28. Election Day is May 2, 2020.