The Ellis County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect who allegedly shot two men during a bar fight early Saturday morning.

The shooting took place at the 780 Sports Bar and Grill, located at 1209 FM 780 in Ferris, at around 1:45 a.m. when a large fight broke out.

“This is an establishment that is outside the Ferris city limits,” the Ferris Police Department said. “The Ellis County Sheriff’s Department did request the assistance of the Ferris Police Department in holding down the crime scene.”

Ferris police said one of the victims, a Ferris resident, was shot in the face. The second victim, of an Ellis County address, was shot in the shoulder.

Police said both men were taken to hospital and are expected to survive.

“An armed security guard was involved and an investigation is still on-going,” the Sheriff’s Department explained.

A description of the suspect, who allegedly fled the scene before officers arrived, was not obtained.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 972-825-4922.