It’s usually held at Chick-fil-A, but the Red Oak Police Department is taking its upcoming Coffee with Command Staff event to a new restaurant.

The event will be back at the Acapulco's & Cancun's Ameri-Mex restaurant at 273 E. Ovilla Rd. in Red Oak on Friday, March 20, 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. It was last held there some seven months ago.

The monthly community relations event “is simply an opportunity to ask questions about crime or department operations and pick our minds in community-related crime issues or concerns,” Chief Garland Wolf said. “It is simply a community opportunity to get to know police department leadership and ask questions or voice concerns.”

Those in attendance will also be able to see how the department is performing.

“I bring our monthly report for the preceding month with relevant information and stats for those that are interested,” the chief explained.

Garland said attendance has been sporadic at times.

“It was more attended early on and had remained steady for the past six years,” he said.

It is more popularly called, “Coffee with a Cop,” and is also a staple among other Ellis County police departments, including Waxahachie, Midlothian and Ovilla.

Coffee with a Cop is a national event aimed at bringing together police officers and the community members they serve to discuss issues and learn more about each other. The ideas started in Hawthorne, California, in 2011, when the Hawthorne Police Department’s officers were looking for ways to interact more successfully with the citizens they served each day.