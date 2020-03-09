LONGVIEW — The Waxahachie Iron Indians won the Division I Region 3 powerlifting championship for the fourth time in school history and will be sending three lifters to state competition.

Last week, the Iron Indians took the platforms with 16 lifters at Pine Tree High School. Waxahachie was the most represented team in the Region with 16 lifters qualifying for the competition. At the end of a big night the Indians took away the Region 3 Division 1 Championship.

Three Iron Indians — Ethan Peace, Dax Lott and Joseph Chavez — have advanced to the State Meet held in Abilene on March 28. All three won regional championships in their weight classes.

Other results for the Indians at the regional meet include: Michael Harris, 6th place; Jordan Guerrero, 7th place; Jeremiah Falcon, 9th place; Quincy Johnson, 4th place; Anthony Gallo, 5th place; Jonathen Guerrero, 5th place; Shawn Cherry, 5th place; Justin Cuerrar, 4th place; Denton Ross, 4th place; Kade Johnson, 5th place; Alex Delgado, 7th place; Brent Martin, 4th place.