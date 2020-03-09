The Waxahachie Indians picked up a thrilling walk-off victory over Birdville on Friday at the Robert Dulin Memorial Tournament at Richards Park, but ended the weekend on a down note with a pair of losses.

Jared Thomas capped a 4-for-4 game with a line single to center with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, scoring Aaron Tesei with the winning run as the Indians edged Birdville, 4-3.

Tesei reached base on a fielder’s choice after lead runner BG Winn was forced out at second on Tesei’s sacrifice attempt. Xavien Thompson was hit by a pitch, and one out later, Thomas delivered the walk-off hit.

Elijah Martinez finished 2-for-2 with a walk and two RBI for the Indians. Campbell Sullivan picked up the win in relief of Thomas with 2 2/3 hitless innings, striking out four and walking one.

Later on Friday, the Indians scored three runs in the bottom o the first inning, but Midlothian battled back with six runs in the top of the fourth to claim an 8-4 win. The Indians were held to four hits, two by Winn, who was 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Tesei added a double and Blaize Blaylock singled, and Austin Elbert had the team’s lone RBI.

To wrap up the tournament on Saturday afternoon, the Indians (4-6) managed five hits but were shut out by Mansfield Legacy, 3-0. Legacy scored once in the third and added two more in the top of the seventh. The Indians hit into two double plays and stranded two runners in scoring position in the fourth.

The Indians, who are idle Tuesday, will play in the Fort Worth Medford Tournament beginning on Thursday.

They will play two back-to-back games at Arlington Heights on Thursday, facing Duncanville at 1:30 p.m. and Temple at 4 p.m. Then on Friday, the tournament gains local flavor for WHS, as they will travel to Midlothian to play the Panthers at 11 a.m. and Ennis at 1:30 p.m. The tournament concludes Saturday morning for the Indians at Mansfield Legacy against Arlington at 10 a.m.