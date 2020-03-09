PLAINVIEW — Southwestern Assemblies of God University’s No. 13-ranked men’s basketball team battled No. 9 John Brown University for the Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament championship on Saturday afternoon. The Lions (25-7, 13-7) dominated the Golden Eagles (28-5, 17-3), winning by a score of 66-51.

The Lions had a magical weekend, defeating two nationally-ranked opponents on consecutive days to cut down the nets. This marks the second time in three years that Coach Delton Deal has led the Lions to a SAC Tournament title.

Joshua Kashila led SAGU with 19 points, and Cody Farmer provided huge production off the bench scoring 15 points thanks to 5-of-8 shooting from behind the arc. Mitchell McMullen dished out a team-high four assists.

SAGU shot 43 percent (21-of-49) from the field, including 39 percent (11-of-29) from behind the arc.

SAGU seemed out of sorts as they couldn’t grab any loose balls which led to some JBU makes as they jumped out to an 11-0 lead. The Lions, though, woke up as they capitalized on some JBU mistakes and cut it to a one-possession game, 11-10, with 12:11 left in the first half.

Farmer gave the Lions their first lead at 18-15 as he hit back to back triples with a little over nine minutes to go in the half. Later, McMullen nailed a deep triple as a part of a 12-0 run to give SAGU the 33-23 lead at the break.

In the second half, Farmer hit two more triples to give the Lions their biggest lead of the game 52-32 with 11:28 to go. JBU put together a bit of a run and then used strategy to foul Darian Davis, but that backfired as he knocked down 3-of-4 free throws at the charity stripe.

SAGU will now shift its focus to the NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball National Championship Tournament. The games will be played March 18-24 at the Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo.