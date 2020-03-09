The Waxahachie Indians will open the 2020 football season with a game at Rowlett and will travel to Ennis on Sept. 11 for the 99th “Battle of 287” rivalry game, the team announced on Thursday.

The Indians’ 2020 home opener will be on Sept. 4 at Lumpkins Stadium against Arlington Lamar. They will open District 11-6A play on Sept. 18 at Lumpkins against Waco Midway.

The entire district will take an open date on Oct. 2, which is the exact midpoint of the schedule. The Indians will then host Cedar Hill for homecoming on Oct. 9 and will follow with Pink Out night against Duncanville at Lumpkins Stadium on Oct. 16. The home finale is set for Oct. 30 against Waco High.

In district play, the Indians will travel to Mansfield Lake Ridge on Sept. 25, Mansfield High on Oct. 23 and DeSoto in the regular season finale on Thursday, Nov. 5.

All kickoff times are set for 7:30 p.m. with the exception of the Rowlett game and the Thursday DeSoto game, which are scheduled for 7 p.m. starts.

A preseason scrimmage date, time and opponent have not yet been announced.

WHS will play Rowlett, Arlington Lamar and Duncanville for the first time on the varsity gridiron. The Indians last faced both Waco High and Waco Midway in 2009.

The Indians are coming off a 2-8 season with victories over Mesquite Poteet and Mansfield Summit. The Summit game represents the team’s first-ever district victory at the Class 6A level.

Last fall, the Indians had their four-game winning streak in the rivalry with Ennis snapped. The 100th “Battle of 287” will take place at Lumpkins Stadium on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021.

Waxahachie Indians

2020 Football Schedule

Friday, Aug. 28: Waxahachie at Rowlett

Friday, Sept. 4: Arlington Lamar at Waxahachie

Friday, Sept. 11: Waxahachie at Ennis

Friday, Sept. 18: Waco Midway at Waxahachie*

Friday, Sept. 25: Waxahachie at Mansfield Lake Ridge*

Friday, Oct. 2: (Waxahachie bye)

Friday, Oct. 9: Cedar Hill at Waxahachie* (HC)

Friday, Oct. 16: Duncanville at Waxahachie*

Friday, Oct. 23: Waxahachie at Mansfield*

Friday, Oct. 30: Waco at Waxahachie*

Thursday, Nov. 5: Waxahachie at DeSoto*