COPPELL — Kylee Raney and Sam Jimenez combined on a three-hit shutout, Hope David homered, and the resilient Waxahachie Lady Indians capped a difficult weekend in the Coppell-Marcus tournament by getting back to .500 on the year with a 2-0 five-inning shutout victory over Aledo on Saturday.

David’s two-run homer on a line drive to left field in the top of the fifth came with Kadin Vire as the go-ahead run at third. Vire hit an infield single with one out in the inning and advanced all the way to third on a throwing error on the play.

Raney pitched the first four innings and allowed only two hits with four strikeouts. Jimenez finished up with a scoreless fifth.

Earlier Saturday, the Lady Indians (10-10) walked it off as Roo Stone singled home Michaela Ross in the bottom of the third for a 7-6 victory over The Colony. David was 2-for-2 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored, and Molly Gilbert and Marlee Jackson each added two hits and an RBI.

On Friday at Marcus High School, the Lady Indians lost to Ennis, 7-1, and Marcus, 12-1. Gilbert and Vanessa Herrera had the team’s RBI in each respective game.

Thursday’s games in the tournament were more competitive, but the Lady Indians dropped a 6-4 decision to Dallas Bishop Lynch and a 6-3 loss to Coppell. Gilbert was a bright spot in both games, batting 3-for-5 with a triple and two runs scored against Bishop Lynch and 2-for-2 with a double against Coppell. David and Samantha Christian added two hits apiece in the Lynch game.

The Lady Indians were scheduled on Tuesday night to resume District 7-6A play at Cedar Hill. WHS (1-0 in district) has the weekend off and will return to action next Tuesday at Mansfield Lake Ridge. The next home game for the Lady Indians will be March 20 against Mansfield High.