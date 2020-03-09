LONGVIEW — The Waxahachie Lady Indians qualified three lifters to the state championship meet during the Division I Region 3 powerlifting championships at Pine Tree High School.

In the 181 weight class, Mariah Carter won first place. She also set two regional records with a 400-pound deadlift and the total record of 940. She was awarded with best deadlift at the meet. Carter also squatted 380 pounds and benched 160.

Meanwhile, Beatriz Garcia took fourth place in the 114 weight class. Garcia squatted 245, benched 105 and deadlifted 250 for a 600 total.

In the 220 weight class, Lady Indian Lexi Chandler placed seventh to qualify for state. Chandler squatted 290, benched 170 and deadlifted 300, all a personal best.

These ladies all qualified for the state meet in Waco on March 21 at the Extraco Event Center.